Kaduna Courts Sentence Five for Currency and Internet Fraud

Judges R.M. Aikawa and Hauwa’u Buhari of the Federal High Court in Kaduna have convicted and sentenced five individuals for various fraudulent activities.

The convicted persons include Ibrahim Haruna, Abdullahi Yahaya, Daniel John (a.k.a Julieta), Benjamin Andrew Zagni (a.k.a Andrew Williams), and Kenneth Barau (a.k.a Aisha Mohammed). They were prosecuted by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Currency Counterfeiting Convictions

Ibrahim Haruna and Abdullahi Yahaya were charged with a single count of currency counterfeiting, involving counterfeit notes totalling $81,700. Justice Aikawa presided over their case.

The charge against Haruna and Yahaya stated: “On or about 9th May 2024, in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, you were found in possession of 817 pieces of $100 USD counterfeit notes, knowing them to be counterfeit, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 5(1)(b) and punishable under Section 5(1)(c) of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provisions) Act.”

Internet Fraud and Money Laundering Cases

Daniel John, Benjamin Andrew Zagni, and Kenneth Barau faced individual one-count charges of impersonation, obtaining by false pretence, money laundering, and cybercrimes. Justice Buhari oversaw their trials.

The charge against John read: “Between January and June 2024, in Jos, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, you falsely presented yourself as Julieta, a white woman from Hungary, on Facebook and Telegram to one Keta Kelemenne. In this assumed character, you gained $80 from her, claiming to assist her in recovering money lost to previous online scammers. This act is contrary to Section 22(3)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22(4) of the same Act.”

For Zagni, the charge read: “In May 2024, in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, you retained $150, knowing it to be proceeds of an unlawful act, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

All five individuals pleaded guilty to their charges. Prosecution counsels M.U. Gadaka and K. Ogunlade urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Sentences

Haruna and Yahaya : Each received a seven-year prison sentence or a fine of N700,000.

: Each received a seven-year prison sentence or a fine of N700,000. John : Sentenced to five years imprisonment or a fine of N400,000.

: Sentenced to five years imprisonment or a fine of N400,000. Zagni : Received a four-year prison term or a fine of N500,000.

: Received a four-year prison term or a fine of N500,000. Barau: Sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N400,000.

In addition to their prison terms, John, Zagni, and Barau forfeited their mobile phones, used in their crimes, to the federal government. They were arrested along with other members of an internet fraud syndicate in Kaduna and Jos, Plateau State, following a sting operation by EFCC operatives based on credible intelligence regarding their illegal activities.