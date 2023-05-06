Kaduna Labour Party suspends three members

The Labour Party, Kaduna State chapter, has suspended three of its card-carrying members that took part in what it called “the so-called NEC meeting” that took place in Bauchi, Bauchi State on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Among those suspended are Bashir Idris Aliyu, Alhaji Ibrahim Sidi Bamali and Engr Michael Ayuba Auta and the decision of their suspension would be forwarded to the National Working Committee of the Labour Party and other relevant bodies for further actions.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday, Idris Yusuf, the party state Public Relations Officer explained that the party dissociated itself from the illegal and counterfeit group of the party led by one Lamidi Apapa.

He said, “We hereby affirm and assert our loyalty, support and commitment to the National Working Committee of our great Party led by our lawfully recongnised National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.”

He called on the members and the general public to disregard anyone or group parading themselves as state officials of the party in Kaduna outside the duly constituted and recognized state exco led by Hon Auwal Tafoki.

He stated that Kaduna State Labour Party was committed to ensuring that the party remains united and becomes the most formidable political platform in the state and in Nigeria that will produce visionary and transformational leaders.

He added that members of the party cannot be distracted by a few disgruntled elements whose major aim is to service their greed to the detriment of the party and the country.

He stated that following the sudden emergence of a renegade faction in the Labour Party led by one Lamidi Apapa, the party is being assaulted by agents of destabilisation and commotion, stressing that millions of supporters are watching the shameful drama carried out by these enemies of democracy with disdain.

He called on the public to note that the entire drama of indignity going on was being sponsored by an electoral bandit whose main aim is to use a fake Labour Party NWC to scuttle the weighty petition the party and their Presidential candidate, Peter Obi tabled before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The intention, he added is to create parallel structures at the national level and over the states to lend support to the dirty agenda of scuttling the mandate of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 Presidential elections.