Kaduna: PDP chieftain, Musa urges losers to accept election results

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Usman Baba Musa, has urged losers in the just concluded presidential and gubernatorial elections to accept the outcome and take it in good faith.

He also advised elected politicians to make the best use of the opportunities God has given to them to improve the lives of Nigerians.

While speaking to newsmen in Kaduna immediately after his morning Ramadan prayers, Musa told politicians to always listen to the instructions from God before taking any step.

According to him, “In any political contest, there must be a winner. It’s not that God has forgotten the loser, no. There may be reason known only to God. Since life is still there, more opportunities are available.”

He further advised political office losers not to add more injuries to their wounds by going to court, or take the issue of election personally, adding that what is required of a great politician is to be reconciled to God and the elected leaders to work together and move the country forward.

“When you are too serious with the things of this world, you will forget your creator and go astray. You will no longer have rest of mind due to the ultimate desire of worldly things. God owns your life and may decide to take it at any given time,” he added.

He advised the winners not to see themselves as champions and most intelligent, as only God chooses whom to lead at a particular time, adding that while it’s their time, they should lead decently.