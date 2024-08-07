Kaduna State Maintains 24-Hour Curfew Amid Protests and Damage

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state remains in effect and has not been reviewed or relaxed.

This announcement comes in the wake of recent protests and subsequent damage in the region.

On Tuesday, Governor Uba Sani, accompanied by heads of various security agencies, conducted an inspection tour across the state to assess the extent of damage caused by the unrest.

The governor’s visit highlighted the significant impact of the recent disturbances, which have prompted the continued enforcement of the curfew.

Following the inspection, Governor Sani reiterated the importance of adhering to the curfew, urging residents to comply with the restrictions in place.

The curfew, intended to restore order and prevent further violence, has been a critical measure in managing the aftermath of the protests.

The next day, Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, took to his verified Facebook page to address concerns and clarify the status of the curfew.

Aruwan warned that any reports suggesting the curfew had been lifted or modified were inaccurate.

He emphasised that the 24-hour curfew remains firmly in place and is being enforced by security agencies.

Aruwan’s statement read: “The Kaduna State Security Council has not reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs.

The curfew remains in place and is being actively enforced by security agencies, contrary to insinuations that it has been reviewed.”

The commissioner urged citizens to adhere strictly to the curfew and avoid spreading or acting on unverified information.

He reassured the public that reliable and accurate updates would be provided through official channels as the situation evolves.

The imposition of the curfew was a response to escalating violence and unrest in the state, which had led to significant damage and disruption. The curfew aims to curb further violence, restore normalcy, and allow security forces to manage the situation more effectively.

In the context of the ongoing situation, the Kaduna State Government’s decision to maintain the curfew underscores the seriousness with which it is addressing the recent turmoil.

The governor’s and commissioner’s statements reflect a commitment to public safety and order amidst the challenges faced by the state.

Residents are advised to comply with the curfew regulations, which are intended to protect them and prevent further escalation of the unrest.

The government has emphasised that any changes to the curfew or related measures will be communicated through official announcements to ensure that the public is well-informed.

The situation in Kaduna highlights the broader challenges faced by many regions experiencing similar unrest and violence.

As the state continues to navigate through these difficulties, the focus remains on restoring stability and addressing the underlying issues that contributed to the recent upheaval.

In summary, the Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the 24-hour curfew remains in effect, despite rumours to the contrary.

Governor Uba Sani and Commissioner Samuel Aruwan have both stressed the importance of adhering to the curfew and avoiding misinformation.

The ongoing enforcement of the curfew reflects the state’s efforts to manage the aftermath of recent protests and ensure public safety.