Kambilinachukwu Was A Brilliant And Talented Child – Pete Edochie

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has come out to mourn the death of his grandson, Kambilichukwu Edochie. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Yul called him on the telephone to inform him about the tragic incident at the football field, and his family began to pray for the boy’s survival immediately.

Pete added that Kambilinachukwu was a very quiet, brilliant and talented child, and he never got angry no matter the situation.

His words, “Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation.”

“He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects. He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in any thing they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long.”

