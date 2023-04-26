Kane Is A Clever Player – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his side will have a special game plan to cope with Harry Kane tomorrow. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Kane impacts most of Tottenham’s attack with his clever style of play, so his boys must be ready to defend as a team against him.

Erik added that his players must ensure Kane is not allowed to have any influence on the game whatsoever.

His words, “It’s quite clear, his impact on the game from Spurs. We have a plan for that and in the home game we did very well, so for tomorrow we need a very good plan as well,”

“You have to defend as a team, he’s a clever player, don’t allow him to come into the situations, he can have a big impact on the game.”

“It was not so often that we have to bounce back, it happens with all the great teams, Real Madrid, heh [who lost 4-2 to Girona on Tuesday]? It’s obvious they had a really bad defeat, of course, they are mad, that can be fuel for bouncing back. It’s about us, an opponent can never be more hungry than us,”

“That is how we have to prepare the game and make sure we go front foot, be dominant and dictate the game. They [the players] are resilient. They are able to do it, it’s not easy but they can do it. Now we have to make the next step to do it in games where you get a setback. You can have a bad setback but show your character and personality in the game to bounce back. I have to make sure our players are ready tomorrow against a good opponent, good team, good players, I have to focus they have energy.”