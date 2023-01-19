Kane Will Make MUFC Competitive In The EPL And Europe – Saha

Ex-Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has come out to say that Harry Kane would be the perfect fit for the club this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it is well known that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United supporter, Kane is a more prolific striker that will make MUFC more competitive in both the Premier League and in Europe.

Saha added that a forward like Kane is the last piece in the puzzle to win trophies and become a contender in Europe.

His words, “It’s well-known that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United supporter and I understand that he was linked with the club before moving to Napoli. It’s sad because he would have been a great signing back then. Harry Kane, for sure will be a target for Manchester United in the summer, especially after watching Tottenham play against Arsenal and show that they don’t have the ability to close the gap to Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. It’s painful to see a player of Harry Kane’s quality like this. He’s very loyal and we can see that he wants to do his best and he has a great attitude towards Tottenham as a club, but he doesn’t get much in return. Given the way Manchester United are playing at the moment and the improvement that the team has shown, it’s the perfect fit for me.”

“A prolific goal scorer would make Manchester United more competitive in both the Premier League and in Europe. You need a player that is obsessed with scoring goals. Harry Kane is a goal scorer but he’s also a complete player who can get assists as well. A player like Kane is the last piece in the puzzle to win trophies and become a contender in Europe. When the foundations are right, and you can control the tempo of the game, you can be a strong force in the Premier League and the Champions League. Anthony Martial is a great player and the only thing missing from his game is consistency. Manchester United used to have four strikers and it was the manager’s job to balance that. If you only have one or two players that can score 15 goals, that’s not enough. We saw Mo Salah and Sadio Mane get 20-odd goals each a season – that’s the right formula. You also need goals from midfield and defense too. The deciding factor in winning trophies is how many games you win; not how many you draw or lose!”