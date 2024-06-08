Kano Governor Declares State of Emergency on Education, Announces Hiring of 10,000 Teachers

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has declared a state of emergency on education, pledging to immediately employ 10,000 teachers across the state.

This declaration was made on Saturday at the Kano Government House, marking a significant shift in the state’s approach to education.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that the era of educational neglect in Kano is over.

He highlighted the once-proud educational landscape of Kano, now in a state of decay.

“The problems are multi-faceted; we face a severe shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate teacher training programs, and a lack of basic amenities such as clean water and sanitation in many of our schools,” he lamented.

He further explained that these challenges, coupled with socioeconomic issues faced by many students, have made education nearly impossible.

To address these issues, Governor Yusuf announced several initiatives, including the provision of 300 state-of-the-art laboratories in 100 schools across the state.

These facilities aim to give students hands-on experience in scientific inquiry, fostering a culture of experimentation and discovery essential for future success.

Additionally, he announced the construction of 1,000 classrooms across the state within the next academic session to alleviate classroom congestion.

“This measure will, no doubt, mitigate classroom congestion that has become a common feature of most of our schools,” he stated.

Governor Yusuf also directed that all contractors handling inherited abandoned projects in tertiary institutions should resume work immediately.

As part of the emergency action, the governor approved the hiring of 10,000 additional teachers, emphasizing that they will receive periodic training to achieve the vision of making “every teacher a caring educator.”

He also announced the employment of at least 1,000 academic and non-academic staff in tertiary institutions.

“This declaration is not just symbolic; it signifies a commitment to overhaul our education system. We will invest in infrastructure, ensuring that every school has adequate classrooms conducive to teaching and learning.

We will also prioritize teacher training and welfare, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping the minds of tomorrow,” Governor Yusuf concluded.