Kano governor-elect starting on wrong footing – Gov Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said Abba Yusuf, the state governor-elect wants to start on a wrong footing.

Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, had reportedly been in an exchange of words with Ganduje on government’s lands and buildings.

Ganduje had warned Abba Gida-Gida that he was still in charge of the state and should wait until he was sworn in as governor.

While addressing newsmen after a prayer organised for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at Government House, Kano, the incumbent governor noted that the incoming governor has shown that his leadership lacks a sense of direction.

According to Ganduje, “It is a practical indication and a practical symbol that their leadership has no sense of direction because that kind of advisory is baseless.”

He stated that the governor-elect is talking as if he is now the Governor of Kano State, saying that he is not yet the governor and he prays he governs well.

He lamented that for somebody to start making such speeches, saying that one can judge he is starting with a wrong footing.

The governor-elect defeated Deputy Governor Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the governorship poll on March 18.

Gawuna initially rejected Yusuf’s victory, but he later made a u-turn and asked his followers to accept Abba Gida-Gida.