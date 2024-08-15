Kano Governor’s Adviser Resigns, Defects to APC After Meeting Deputy Senate President

Muhammad Sulaiman, widely known as Mai-Kadama, has resigned from his role as a Senior Special Adviser to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He has also severed ties with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), following a meeting with Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin.

The unexpected defection was announced on Thursday after Sulaiman met with Senator Jibrin at his office in Abuja.

Sulaiman, who had been serving as the Senior Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship to Governor Yusuf, has been a prominent figure within the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement, which is closely associated with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mai-Kadama’s departure from the NNPP marks a turning point in Kano State’s political landscape, given his influential positions within the party.

He was not only a leading figure in the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State but also held the reins of the G-6 faction in Kano State.

His decision to leave these roles and switch allegiances to the APC has raised eyebrows, indicating possible shifts in regional political dynamics.

Senator Barau Jibrin took to social media to welcome Sulaiman to the APC, framing the defection as a positive step toward fostering good governance and accelerating development both in Kano State and across the country.

In a Facebook post, Jibrin highlighted the significance of Sulaiman’s move, stating, “Another plus for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a top figure of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kwankwasiyya movement, Abdulrahman Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya, joined the party.”

Jibrin further elaborated on the development, explaining that during the meeting in Abuja, Mai-Kadama officially renounced his association with the NNPP and the symbolic red cap that represents the Kwankwasiyya movement.

“Today, Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya was in my residence in Abuja, where he dumped the red cap and joined the largest political party in Africa, the APC,” Jibrin wrote. With this transition, Sulaiman has rebranded himself as “Mai Kadama Maliya,” signalling a fresh start within the APC.

Mai-Kadama’s resignation from his governmental post and leadership roles within the Kwankwasiyya movement suggests a complete political realignment.

He announced his departure as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kano State on Entrepreneurship II and relinquished his position as the leader of Kwankwasiyya in Plateau State, as well as the leader of the G-6 faction in Kano State.

Furthermore, he stepped down as the national chairman of Kwankwasiyya Akasa A Tsare, a prominent group within the movement.

In his remarks, Mai-Kadama expressed his commitment to promoting good governance and speeding up development efforts in Kano State and beyond.

He called on his political allies, particularly young comrades, to join him in his new political home.

“The brand new Mai Kadama Maliya called on his young political comrades to join our great movement to deliver more dividends of democracy to our people,” Jibrin stated, emphasising the collective effort required to enhance the living standards of Nigerians.

Senator Jibrin, in his welcoming remarks, reiterated his belief in the APC as the party best positioned to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.

“As I said previously, our party, APC, is the only party genuinely committed to enhancing the standard of living of our people.

Let’s do it together; the train can accommodate all,” he urged, inviting more defectors to join the APC’s ranks.

Mai-Kadama’s defection to the APC is likely to have a ripple effect within Kano State’s political scene, potentially influencing other key players in the NNPP and Kwankwasiyya movement.

His move signals a shift in allegiance that may resonate with other politicians contemplating their positions ahead of future elections.

This development is part of the broader political realignments taking place in Nigeria, where party loyalty is increasingly fluid, and political strategies are continuously evolving.

As the APC strengthens its foothold with high-profile defections like Mai-Kadama’s, the political dynamics in Kano State and beyond are set to witness further transformations in the lead-up to the next electoral cycle.