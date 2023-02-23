Kano North APC senator endorsed by six senatorial candidates

A coalition of six senatorial candidates from Kano North senatorial zone declared unwavering support for Senator Barau Jibrin of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The candidates, Aliyu Idris Zakirai of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Sunusi Ahmad Baffa of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Shehu Nuhu Abdullahi of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Muhammad Shuaibu of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ashiru Ahmed of African Action Congress (AAC) and Abdulkarim Isah Jarma of Action Democratic Party (ADP) made the announcement on Thursday.

Sanusi Ahmad Baffa who delivered an address on behalf of others at an emergency press briefing said their decision is a result of a series of consultations among them and their supporters.

He added that they arrived at a consensus after they considered several factors including Jibrin’s performance in the Senate and what he has done to the senatorial district in terms of infrastructural development, youth employment and women’s capacity building.

Baffa stated: “In terms of his participation and contribution in the Senate, we do not believe he has a match. His experiences from 1999 to date are not easy to find among the remaining senators of the country.

“His return to the Senate will yield an even better result to our people and the country in general.

“We, therefore, wish to collectively support him and we call on all our supporters and people of goodwill who have [in mind] the progress of our district, our state and the nation to vote for distinguished Senator Barau Jibrin.”