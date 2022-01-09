Kanye West Has A Fun Energy – Julia Fox

Kanye West’s new lover, Julia Fox has come out to open up on her relationship with the rapper. She recently had her say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Kanye bought her an entire hotel suites worth of clothing for their recent date night and she is currently enjoying the attention.

Julia added that the rapper had her friends laughing and dancing all night, and he definitely has a fun energy.

Her words, “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants.”

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!”

“The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“It was every girl’s dream come true.”

“It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time … Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”