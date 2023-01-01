Kanye West Hasn’t Received My Court Papers, He Is Nowhere To Be Found – Thomas St. John

Kayne West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John has come out to say that he has been unable to serve the rapper with court documents in a $4.5 million lawsuit. This has now sparked rumors that he has gone missing, and fans have been reacting.

Thomas is suing West in Los Angeles over alleged unpaid fees, and he recently told the court that he has been unable to find a proper address to deliver the complaint.

In the December 19 filing seeking a time extension to serve the papers, St. John said that West did not appear to have an attorney to accept them on his behalf while noting that attempts to mail the documents to three personal addresses had failed.

The filling read, “We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants,”

“Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West.”

“For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses.”