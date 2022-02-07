Kanye West Spends Time With His Kids In LA

Popular rapper, Kanye West has deleted his Instagram posts calling out Kim Kardashian and accusing her of trying to keep him from his kids. This was recently revealed via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Reports have said Kanye got to spend time with his 4 kids on Sunday, Feb. 6, and this is believed to have influenced his decision to delete his disparaging posts.

The current clip circulating online shows all 4 of Kanye’s children spending time with him at some sort of church service he was at in L.A, but Kim was not present.

WOW.

