Kepa WIll Learn From Penalty Miss – Drogba

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has come out to show support for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his miss cost the team the Carabao Cup trophy. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kepa remains his goalkeeper even after the missed penalty, and he expects him to move on from this sad moment in his career.

Kepa wrote, “To fall and rise. Disappointed after a big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks, Chelsea FC family for your support.”

Drogba responded, “Keep it up Kepa, my keeper, Chelsea FC.”