Keyamo Denies Sole Leadership of APC in Delta State

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has clarified that he is not the sole leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Addressing members of the One Delta APC political media group on Saturday, Keyamo emphasized that his primary interest as a party leader is to foster growth, development, unity, and peace within the APC.

He stressed that these elements are crucial for securing electoral victories in the future.

“Electoral victory is more important than the title of ‘sole leader’ of the party in the state,” Keyamo stated. He underscored the importance of unity among all party leaders and acknowledged his role as the highest appointed political office holder within the party.

However, he insisted that he considers himself just one among many leaders in the APC.

Keyamo expressed confidence in the party’s future electoral success and urged party members to remain steadfast and committed to the APC’s growth and development.

He appreciated the One Delta APC group for their visit and thanked them for their ongoing efforts for the party, assuring them that their hard work would eventually be rewarded.