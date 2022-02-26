    Login
    Kiev: We Are All Here, Says Ukraine President Zelensky In Video Message

    World News

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on social media on Friday, reassuring people that he is still in the capital.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    “We are all here. Our troops are here … We are defending our independence, our state. And so it will continue,” he said in the video, in which he and other government leaders were in front of the parliament building in Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported.

    However, there were reports saying that he had fled.

