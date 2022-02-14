Kim Kardashian Flaunts Thin Underwear On Valentine’s Day

Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has come out to flaunt a very thin revealing underwear for her Valentine-themed photoshoot. She recently shared the photo on her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Kim showcased her curvy body while wearing matching red/black bras and lingerie on Saturday, February 12, for her SKIMS underwear valentine’s collection.

See photo,

WOW.

Kimberly Kardashian West (née Kimberly Noel Kardashian; born October 21, 1980) is an American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–present). Its success soon led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012) and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013).

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Robert and Kris (née Houghton). She has an older sister, Kourtney, a younger sister, Khloé, and a younger brother, Rob. Their mother is of Dutch, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry, while their father was a third-generation Armenian-American.

After their parents divorced in 1991, her mother married again that year, to Caitlyn Jenner, the 1976 Summer Olympics decathlon winner. Through their marriage, Kim Kardashian gained step-brothers Burton “Burt”, Brandon, and Brody; step-sister Casey; and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.