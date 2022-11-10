    Login
    King Charles Unveils First Statue Of Queen Elizabeth Since Her Demise

    British monarch, King Charles has unveiled a new sculpture of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The statue now stands on the entrance to York’s cathedral, looking out over a square to be named in her honour, and the world has been reacting.

    The statue was commissioned to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and was completed in August, one month before her death.

