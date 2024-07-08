Kogi Government Suspends Two Principals Over Alleged Extortion

The Kogi State Government has suspended two secondary school principals for alleged extortion and misconduct, as disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, on Monday.

Jones stated that several other school principals and head teachers are under investigation for similar offenses.

While he did not reveal the identities of the suspended principals, he mentioned that one is from Kogi Central and the other from Kogi West.

“The 30 per cent budgetary allocation to the education sector is still in place.

Kogi State Government, under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, is considering increasing it due to the importance attached to the sector,” Jones said.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to revamp primary school education in the state and revealed plans to pay National Examination Council (NECO) fees for students in public schools.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to resuscitating technical education, Jones commended the governor for consolidating the achievements of the previous administration.

He added that all programs in state-owned tertiary institutions have been duly accredited and assured that the government will continue to prioritize the education sector.

InfoStride News recalls that during the last Children’s Day celebration, the Kogi State Government vowed to sanction secondary school principals or head teachers of public primary schools who sabotage its free education policy.