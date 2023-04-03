Kogi guber: List of delegates submitted to APC NWC doctored, group alleges

A group, Audu/Faleke Political Structure has told the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the list of delegates submitted to it ahead of the April 10 governorship primary election in Kogi State was doctored.

The APC Kogi stakeholders during a meeting with the NWC members on Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the list of delegates submitted to the NWC for the 2023 Kogi governorship primary did not emanate from any Delegate Congress as none was held anywhere in the state.

The group also wondered why the leadership of the party would adopt a direct primary for Bayelsa and an indirect primary for Kogi.

To this end, the group called on the leadership of the party to adopt a direct mode of primary to determine the party’s standard bearer.

The leader of the group, Dangana Ocheja, while addressing journalists after their meeting with the NWC members said allowing those who benefited from the injustice of 2015 to hijack the 2023 Kogi governorship primary nomination process at this time might amount to double tragedy capable of stretching the crises beyond the limit to breaking point and might put the party at great risk of losing the 2023 governorship election.

He said: “We have it on good authority and it is verifiable that some of the names of delegates submitted on the list are serving civil servants (local government workers) who are not eligible as delegates by law and this could be a subject of litigation eventually.

“The list of delegates submitted to the NWC for the 2023 Kogi governorship primary did not emanate from any Delegate Congress as none was held anywhere in the state.”

The group urged the APC NWC to ensure a level playing ground for a free, fair, credible, and transparent primary nomination process in the interest of the party.

It also demanded the display of the Ward Register of members as allowed by law so that party members can identify themselves, adding that this was aimed at stopping the emergence of strange ward registers.

“We are at a loss, as to what could be the justification behind the National Working Committee’s decision to adopt a different mode of primaries for Kogi and Bayelsa in the same election.

“The Audu/Faleke political structure calls for a Direct Primary for the Kogi 2023 Governorship Election; if it is good for Bayelsa, it is also good for Kogi State,” it said.