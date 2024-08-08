Kogi PDP Crisis Deepens as Local Chairmen Call for Removal of Caretaker Committee

The turmoil within the Kogi State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated significantly.

Eighteen out of the twenty-one Local Government Council Chairmen have formally demanded the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee led by Senator Danjuma.

This call for action highlights a deepening crisis within the party, which has been struggling with internal disagreements and leadership issues.

The call for the Caretaker Committee’s removal was articulated in a petition signed by the disgruntled Chairmen and submitted to the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The petition, dated 29th July 2024, and seen by InfoStride News on Thursday in Abuja, reveals that the forum of Chairmen, led by Abejirin Olajide Johnson, is pushing for a significant restructuring of the party’s leadership in Kogi State.

This move, they argue, is crucial for the party’s progress and effectiveness.

According to the petition, the forum of Chairmen has expressed a lack of confidence in the Caretaker Committee, accusing it of actions detrimental to the growth of the PDP in the state.

The Chairmen assert that recent political activities, including the Ad-hoc Delegates Congress held on 27th July 2024, were conducted in a manner consistent with the party’s constitution.

This stance directly contradicts the claims of the Caretaker Committee, which has been criticised for its handling of the event.

The Chairmen’s petition outlines their grievances in detail. They argue that the Ad-hoc Delegates Congress, which was held across 239 electoral wards in Kogi State, was executed in a manner that was peaceful, fair, and transparent.

They further commend the electoral team from the PDP National Headquarters for ensuring that the process was conducted without any incidents of suppression, malpractice, or violence.

The petitioners reported that an attempted manipulation during the congress was effectively resisted by the electoral team, a development they viewed as beneficial for the party.

More so, the petitioner praised the efforts of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, led by Ambassador Damagum, for implementing the necessary procedures that contributed to the success of the congress.

In stark contrast, the petitioners have strongly condemned statements issued by the Caretaker Committee’s leaders, Senators Laah Danjuma and Philip Gyunka.

They described these statements as “preposterous and mischievous,” reflecting the ongoing discord between the local Chairmen and the Caretaker Committee.

The petitioners’ strong disapproval underscores their dissatisfaction with the current leadership and their belief that the committee is hindering the party’s progress.

The Chairmen’s petition highlights the urgent need for the PDP in Kogi State to address its leadership issues.

With political activities ramping up in anticipation of upcoming elections, the petitioners argue that the party must reorganise and strengthen its leadership to effectively tackle the challenges ahead.

They believe that the dissolution of the current Caretaker Committee is essential for revitalising the party and restoring its influence in the state.

This crisis within the PDP Kogi State chapter reflects broader challenges facing the party as it navigates internal conflicts and prepares for future electoral contests.

Such demand for a change in leadership signals a critical juncture for the PDP, as it seeks to unify its ranks and present a strong front in the political arena.

As the party grapples with these internal issues, the resolution of this crisis will be crucial in determining its ability to effectively campaign and compete in upcoming elections.

The outcome of the petition and the response from the national leadership will likely shape the future direction of the PDP in Kogi State and beyond.