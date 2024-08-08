Kompany Has Something Bayern Munich Has Been Missing – Uli Hoeness

Honorary Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness has come out to aim a subtle dig at ex-manager, Thomas Tuchel. He recently had his say while singing the praises of Vincent Kompany, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very confident that Bayern Munich will return to the top of Bundesliga under Kompany, especially if the entire team puts in the required work, unlike under Tuchel.

Uli added that he has seen Vincent work as a manger, and he definitely has something the German club has been missing.

His words, “I am very, very confident that we will be at the top again next year. If we play football the way we can and don’t throw away a 2-0 win like we did in Heidenheim or Hoffenheim, then things will be different again. The players who didn’t win the championship are very angry.

I got to know Kompany and work is being done there, that is something we have been missing. In general, I say what I mean, it seems that too little work was done [under Tuchel].”

WOW.