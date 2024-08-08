Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Kompany Has Something Bayern Munich Has Been Missing – Uli Hoeness

    Sports News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Honorary Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness has come out to aim a subtle dig at ex-manager, Thomas Tuchel. He recently had his say while singing the praises of Vincent Kompany, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he is very confident that Bayern Munich will return to the top of Bundesliga under Kompany, especially if the entire team puts in the required work, unlike under Tuchel.

    Vincent Kompany
    Vincent Kompany

    Uli added that he has seen Vincent work as a manger, and he definitely has something the German club has been missing.

    His words, “I am very, very confident that we will be at the top again next year. If we play football the way we can and don’t throw away a 2-0 win like we did in Heidenheim or Hoffenheim, then things will be different again. The players who didn’t win the championship are very angry.

    See also  My Players Can't Understand How They Lost To The Central African Republic - Rohr

    I got to know Kompany and work is being done there, that is something we have been missing. In general, I say what I mean, it seems that too little work was done [under Tuchel].”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News