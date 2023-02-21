Kudus Is A Smarter Footballer Than Antony – Marco van Basten

Manchester United winger, Antony is not better than Ajax forward, Mohammed Kudus, Marco van Basten has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he actually finds Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony, because while the Brazilian has all the skills, he sometimes gets confused with the things he tries to do on the pitch.

Marcus added that Antony might be the faster player, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.

His words, “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”