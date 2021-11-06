Kumuyi’s Words On The Attitude Of Christians Towards Secular Government Is The Truth – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Pastor Kumuyi has come out to hail Pastor Kumuyi. He recently had his say via a statement today, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy with how Kumuyi recently dished out some home truths on what the attitude of a true Christian should be to secular government, especially in his own country.

He added that Kumuyi rarely speaks on things that do not have to do with the work of the Kingdom and he shouldn’t be crucified for it.

It read, “THIS KUMUYI IS SIMPLY DIFFERENT.”

“He rarely speaks on things that do not have to do with the work of the Kingdom, which he is completely sold out to, and has been engrossed in for over 50 years. In fact, he exemplifies the words of the prophet that “he shall not strive, nor cry; neither shall any man hear his voice in the streets.”

“But someone stuck his fingers in the mouth of Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, recently, and the man had to speak. He didn’t cry or strive, and “a bruised reed he did not break,” smoking flax he did not quench. But the cleric gave some home truths on what the attitude of a true Christian should be to secular government, particularly of his own country.”

“This was how it all happened. Professor Dapo Asaju, a cleric and academic, former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, had called out Pastor Kumuyi, and Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), telling them that it was not enough to just concentrate on their massive congregations, but that they must seek to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation, and tell him “enough is enough.”

“Pastor Kumuyi also says if you are a true believer in Christ, you wouldn’t go on the rampage, destroying government property…. But that was not what we saw in the country in October last year. The country was almost burned down under the subterfuge of EndSARS. And sadly, they were encouraged by pastors and preachers, who simply hate the fact that a Fulani man is their President. Many of them are on record as having encouraged the protesters, till things went ugly, turned awry. And the pastors vanished into the thin air. Not a word of caution or restraint as the cities were burning, and policemen

were being killed, and even eaten up. If you are a genuine believer in Christ, you wouldn’t…go on the rampage, destroying government property.”