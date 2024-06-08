Kwankwaso Accuses Enemies of the State of Distracting Kano Governor

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has claimed that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been distracted for nearly a year by individuals he described as “enemies of the state.”

Kwankwaso made this statement on Saturday during Governor Yusuf’s declaration of a State of Emergency on education in Kano State.

He lamented that although Governor Yusuf won the March 2023 gubernatorial election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), his tenure has been hindered by continuous legal battles instigated by opposition forces.

“Despite the fact that the governor was distracted for about one year. Immediately after the election, enemies of the state took him to court – Tribunal, Appeal Court to Supreme Court,” Kwankwaso said.

“We have seen what happened even when they knew that there was no need to go to any court or tribunal. Everybody knew that he won his election. Even the enemies were saying that they wanted to take it by force because they believe they have a government.”

The former Kano Governor compared the ongoing struggle between Yusuf and influential figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his own battles with Boko Haram insurgents during his time in office.

Kwankwaso asserted that despite these distractions, Governor Yusuf has remained steadfast in his commitment to fulfill his campaign promises.