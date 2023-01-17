Kwankwaso Coordinator dumps NNPP, defects to PDP

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and campaign council of presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Babayo Liman has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Liman disclosed his defection to PDP at a press conference in Bauchi yesterday.

The NNPP North-East Zonal Secretary said he dumped the party due to lack of structure to win elections.

He said: “I want to formally inform the general public, especially members of the NNPP in Bauchi State, North-East and Nigeria at large, that I have resigned as a member of the NNPP.

“I have also resigned as the Zonal Secretary of the North-East as well as member and coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwnkwaso.”