Kwara APC Heading For Defeat In 2023, Lai’s Factional Group Warns

The Kwara State factional group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, warned that the ruling party may be heading towards electoral defeat in the 2023 general elections.

The factional state APC Deputy Chairman, Chief Sunday Oyebiyi, handed the warning at a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

Oyebiyi, described Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as “a liability and dangerously navigating the party back to Egypt instead of the promised land that the ‘Otoge’ revolution had in stock for Kwarans.”

The group assured the people of the state that there will definitely be light after the unexpected darkness that they have found themselves.

Oyebiyi, criticized the governor administration for appointing people without experience as commissioners into the state cabinet.

The governor also came under attack for not being available to run the affairs of the state.

The group accused him of ‘globe trotting’ on tax payers money.

The spokesman of the group, advised the governor to always be grateful to members of the party who worked for the success of the party in 2019, rather than castigating them.

The group said “the governor’s electoral victory was not by individual efforts” but a collective one.