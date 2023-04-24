Labour Party disowns ex-youth leader, Eragbe

The Labour Party (LP), on Monday, disowned Mr Anselem Eragbe, its former National Youth Leader, saying he can no longer speak on its behalf.

The Labour Party acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, said this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the party has been drawn to a series of letters emanating from the former National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe, addressed to different groups and media organisations.

“In the last few days, Eragbe has churned out several press releases attacking the activities of the party, particularly as it concerns the ongoing court cases.

“We have it on good authority that Eragbe has been heavily compromised to work against the interest of the party in our efforts to reclaim the mandate given to the party at the last presidential election.”

Ifoh also alleged that Eragbe had been trying to mislead Nigerians about the true circumstance in the LP.

He said Eragbe’s allegation of forgery against the national chairman of LP is already in court, as a date has been fixed for the determination of the matter.

Ifoh insisted that if Eragbe was certain about his claims, he should prove his allegations in court.