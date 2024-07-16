Labour Party Governorship Candidate Vows to Pay N120,000 Minimum Wage in Ondo State

Ayodele Olorunfemi, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, has pledged to implement a N120,000 minimum wage if elected in the off-cycle election on November 16.

Olorunfemi emphasized the necessity of a minimum wage that aligns with the current economic conditions, citing the significant increase in the cost of living.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he stated, “As of 2023, when we were campaigning, we assured our people that LP would be paying a minimum of N80,000 minimum wage in Ondo; that was before the economy got to where it is today.

With the situation in the market now, looking at the cost of living, if this state is put under our control, we shall not pay anything less than N120,000 as the minimum wage.

That is the minimum we can pay, and we believe we will be able to afford it.”

Olorunfemi expressed confidence in the state’s ability to support the proposed wage increase. “The fact that I know is that what we have now can pay the minimum wage.

We want our workers to be productive so that more wealth can come to the state,” he added.