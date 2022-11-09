I Hope Son Heung-Min Will Play In Qatar – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that missing out on signing Son Heung-min remains one of the biggest mistakes he has ever made. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, one of the biggest mistakes in his life has to be not signing Son Heung-min because he is a fantastic player who is one of the best strikers in the world.

Klopp added that he hopes the Korean would play at the World Cup eventually, even if it is with a mask.

His words, “One of the biggest mistakes in my life is not signing Son Heung-min. He is fantastic, a sign of Korean football and one of the best strikers in the world.”

“From what I hear, he’s in good shape. Maybe if Son Heung-min plays in the World Cup wearing a mask, there will be no problem.”