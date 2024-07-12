Labour Party Subgroup Dissociates from Planned State Congresses

The Labour Party National Transition Committee (LPNTC), established by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has distanced itself from the planned state congresses announced by the Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure.

In a statement released on Friday in Abuja, Tony Akani, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Subcommittee, conveyed the LPNTC’s stance.

In response, Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, dismissed the LPNTC as an unrecognized entity within the party.

Ifoh urged the public to disregard any statements from the LPNTC regarding the Labour Party.

Akani’s public notice aimed to inform the public and Labour Party members across Nigeria that the ward, local government area, and state congresses allegedly organized by the suspended former acting national chairman, Julius Abure, and his INEC-discredited Nnewi convention associates in states including Anambra, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Ondo, Kaduna, and Adamawa, contravene a subsisting court judgment.

Akani further stated that the planned congresses lack support from the Nigeria Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Nigerian Constitution, which regulate the affairs of political parties.

He recalled that INEC, Labour Party leader Peter Obi, and other informed, law-abiding, legitimate stakeholders of the party did not attend, participate in, or recognize the Nnewi convention and have consistently distanced themselves from it.

Akani emphasized that several stakeholders, including INEC and Labour Party National Leader Peter Obi through his spokesman Yunusa Tanko, have at various times dissociated themselves from the Nnewi convention.

Therefore, any actions taken by individuals claiming to have been elected at the said event are considered null and void.