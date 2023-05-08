Labour Party Will Unleash Legal Fireworks At The Tribunal – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has come out to share a photo of himself in a legal outfit at the presidential election tribunal which began today. He recently revealed that he and other legal practitioners are representing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the tribunal, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he and every Labor Party representative will do everything possible to succeed with their petition against the pronouncement of Bola Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election at the tribunal.

His words, “I bring you greetings from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal with love. We have commenced the legal fireworks at the Tribunal. We that are representing His Excellency @peterobigregory are in high spirit relying on your prayers to succeed by the grace of God. I will keep you posted.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.