Lacazette Is Captain Till Further Notice – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to react to reports that Alexandre Lacazette will continue as captain until the end of the season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Lacazette is only captain for the moment until a decision is reached collectively on who the next leader would be.

Arteta added that other players at the club will have to step up to deliver the goals now that Aubameyang has left the club.

His words, “Laca is captain at the moment yes,”

On coping without Aubameyang, “Auba’s trajectory at the club and the importance of his goals is unquestionable,”

“But we have other players, and we believe we have other qualities in different ways to try to accomplish the amount of goals that we need in the team. That’s what we are going to try to do.”