Lack Of Competition Makes Super Eagles Players Unserious – Ezeji

Ex Nigeria striker, Victor Ezeji has come out to say that the Super Eagles squad is no longer competitive. He recently revealed that Gernot Rohr has clearly made his team selection predictable.

According to him, the coach has dropped the level of performance in his team because he is never willing to make changes to the attack he blindly believes in.

Ezeji added that a lack of competition among the players will only lead to the lack of seriousness we are seeing from the boys now.

His words, “Gernot Rohr has dropped in his level of performance because he believes in the attackers that he has so he is not looking to invite any other person, by so doing there is no competition and when there is no competition in a team, their level of performance will drop.”

“As we are now, I can call the starting XI because there is no competition and these guys know they are going to start, come rain, come sun. It is just coming to play for Nigeria, without any seriousness.”

“Playing for the national team has to do with form, present form you are at that moment and it is not about past records. As you can see, players that have just recovered from injuries are in this team.”

“We’ve got Awoniyi who is doing so well in the Bundesliga, he is in a good shape now and this is the right time to invite him to the national team and take out those who are not doing well. But that it is a different story for Mr Rohr because for him, he has people that even if you wake him up from sleep he will mention their names in the starting XI.”

“He has sold out some positions to some players and that is not healthy.”

On Ighalo, “I think Ighalo’s return will bring seriousness to the team and the forwards will now sit up because they won’t want someone who retired to just come and displace them, it should be a worry for them.”