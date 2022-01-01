Lagos moves to drive human capital development

The Lagos State Government has finalized its plans to include and drive optimal population management initiatives as part of its programmes and projects aimed at ensuring human capital growth and development in line with international best practices.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, during a stakeholders’ forum on Demographic Dividend Roadmap, organised by the Ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Lagos Liaison Office.

The event was organized to sensitise Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries on the Demographic Dividend Policy of the State and its implementation.

Egube explained that Lagos was the first in the country to optimise its resourcefulness under the seventh Lagos State government/UNFPA Country programme, which highlighted the benefits of effective population plans, as well as programmes and projects from the best population management and control initiatives, through the promotion of demographic dividends.

Egube in his statement said, “Lagos was the first State in the country to act in line with the initiative, which under the seventh Lagos State government/UNFPA Country programme brought to the forefront benefits accruable from effective population plans, programmes and projects that could herald new thinking in terms of population management and control through the identification and promotion of demographic dividends in Lagos State.’’