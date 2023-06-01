Lagos remains proud of Sanwo-Olu’s achievements – APC knocks PDP

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has refuted claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in his first term in office was characterised by an increase in poverty and unemployment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the party was surprised by Sanwo-Olu’s claim during his second term swearing-in ceremony that he had met residents’ expectations.

The party, describing Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda as a total failure, said the Governor could not justify the huge amount of money spent as budgetary allocations in the last four years compared to his predecessors.

According to PDP, Sanwo-Olu’s proposed T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda for his second term shows that he has nothing to offer the people.

But in a swift reaction, the APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Wednesday said residents of the state remained proud of the party’s achievements in public transportation, healthcare, education, the environment, job creation, tourism, security and safety, sports, youth and women development, among others.

Oladejo said: “Our attention has been drawn to the jaundiced remark of the former main opposition party in Lagos State – PDP – as regards the achievements of Governor Sanwo-olu in his first term in office.

“There is no better response to this than the referendum that the last gubernatorial election in Lagos State represented with the massive votes for Sanwo-Olu across the length and breadth of the state and across ethnic, religious and gender divides.

“It was an eloquent testimony to the glittering performance of the state government in all sectors as represented by the much acknowledged THEMES mantra.”

The ruling party spokesman said that the PDP refused to acknowledge the State Government’s achievements in checkmating COVID-19 pandemic which literally saved the Nigerian nation.