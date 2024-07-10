Lagos State Assembly Committee Concerned Over Water Supply Shortage

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Environment has expressed concern over the unavailability of water supply in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mrs. Kehinde Fashola, Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs and Brand Management Unit of the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC), on Thursday.

During an oversight visit to the Lagos State Water Corporation, the committee, led by Adebola Shabi, raised concerns about the lack of water supply in most homes in the state.

Shabi requested a comprehensive report on the ongoing projects and the challenges faced by the LWC in producing water supply.

Mukhtaar Tijani, Managing Director of LWC, assured the committee that efforts are being made to ensure water reaches most homes in the state.

He cited the recent connection of Baruwa Community to Mosan Okunola Waterworks as a step towards achieving this goal.

Taiwo Omolanke, Executive Director of Operations at LWC, highlighted the issue of customer reluctance to pay the already subsidized water bill.

She announced plans to meter all customers to ensure accountability for water produced.