Lagos to host West Africa Automotive show, 3000 visitors

Lagos State is set to host the country’s largest automotive parts show, as the West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) will be held from May 17 to 19.

More than 100 exhibitors from Nigeria and around the world are expected to showcase up-to-date developments and products in the auto parts and services sector to more than 3,000 visitors from West Africa.

According to the organisers, the event will focus on local businesses and representation from more than 20 countries. These include India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Thailand, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the UAE, Poland, the United State of America, and Turkey.

The show, which will be held at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, is endorsed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), and its founding partner, Africa’s largest auto spare part market, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA).

WAAS is organised by BtoB Events, which also runs the highly popular Food and Beverage West Africa show (taking place in June) and Beauty West Africa show (in November).