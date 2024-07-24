Lampard Or Gerrard Should Be The Next England Manager – Glen Johnson

Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard should be the next England manager, Glen Johnson has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would find the job boring because they enjoy the day to day work that comes with club management more.

Glen added that even if it would be a huge jump for Lampard or Gerrard, they can be given a chance.

His words, “I can’t really see either of them [Guardiola and Klopp] being England manager. Both of them wear their hearts on their sleeves, they’re super passionate and ultimately, I believe both of them may find the job a bit boring to be honest. It’s clear that they both enjoy the day to day work that comes with club management and that’s something they won’t get at international level.

It would obviously be quite a considerable jump for either of them [Lampard and Gerrard], as they’re early on in their managerial careers, but sometimes you’ve just got to roll the dice. I’m sure the players would love to have either of them managing them and sometimes you’ve just got to take the risk. If Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard was the England manager, then I believe the fans would love to see that.”

