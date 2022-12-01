Late Sammie Okposo’s Wife Is A Good Woman – Sonnie Badu

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has come out to hail Ozzy Okposo, wife of his late Sammie Okposo for her unwavering love and support for the singer. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he can only praise Ozzy for standing by her husband during his scandalous moments because that is what a good woman should do for a repentant husband.

He added that Sammie Okposo told him many nice things about his wife before his death, including how she supported him when he needed her the most.

His words, “I just want to say thank you to Mrs Okposo. You are a good woman. You stood behind your husband until the end. He said so many good things about you in his challenging moments.. Thank you, thank you, thank you for covering him when he needed it .. Rest well.”

WOW.