Start Believing That Coronavirus Is Real – Kumuyi

General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi has come out to say that COVID-19 is real. He recently revealed this while speaking at a media briefing on a six-day crusade organised by the church, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, a pastor for his church recently became infected with the virus and had to go into isolation, so people should stop believing it is a politically-arranged virus.

He added that his pastor was even saying his last prayer at some point because others were dying from the virus.

His words, “From my observation, I know that COVID-19 is real and it’s not fake. It’s not a politically-arranged thing. It’s real.”

“We’ve had people who had real COVID-19 situations and they were in isolation. In fact, one of our pastors was about passing on. According to him, he had said his last prayer, because in that isolation, he had seen other people dying. I knew about it and I called him on phone and prayed with him and within one hour, he was completely healed.”

WOW.