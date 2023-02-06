Lawan hails Supreme Court judgement victory for APC

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which on Monday restored him as the authentic senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Lawan’s reaction was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

Recall that the Supreme Court in its judgment voided and set aside the earlier judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which had affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the genuine APC candidate for Yobe North.

Lawan said the judgment was a victory for the APC in Yobe, the entire country and for democracy.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court Judgement of today on the disputed All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial ticket in the February 25th National Assembly is a victory for all APC in Yobe, generally for APC across the country and for democracy.

“What happened was democracy at work. The lower courts gave their various judgements and then the Supreme Court gave the final judgement.

“I want to commend the Supreme Court and in fact the judiciary generally for delivering this kind of judgement to strengthen our democracy.

“Now, we will be looking at the 25th of February when the Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place. By the Grace of God, Nigeria will vote APC once again.”