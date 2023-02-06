    Login
    Laws Against Homos*xuality Are A Sin – Pope Francis

    Church leader, Pope Francis and the leaders of protestant churches in England and Scotland have denounced the criminalization of homosexuality. He recently revealed that those with homos*xual tendencies should be welcomed by their churches, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, any laws against homosexuality are a sin and an injustice because people with homosexual tendencies are children of God.

    Currently 66 UN member states criminalize consensual same-sex relations, according to ILGA World – the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

    His words, “This is not right. Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God,”

    “God loves them. God accompanies them… condemning a person like this is a sin.”

