Laws Against Homos*xuality Are A Sin – Pope Francis

Church leader, Pope Francis and the leaders of protestant churches in England and Scotland have denounced the criminalization of homosexuality. He recently revealed that those with homos*xual tendencies should be welcomed by their churches, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, any laws against homosexuality are a sin and an injustice because people with homosexual tendencies are children of God.

Currently 66 UN member states criminalize consensual same-sex relations, according to ILGA World – the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

His words, “This is not right. Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God,”

“God loves them. God accompanies them… condemning a person like this is a sin.”

