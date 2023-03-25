Learn To Ignore Posts You Don’t Agree With – WhiteMoney

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has come out to react to BBNaija winner, Whitemoney raining abuses on her for bringing up his mother in a comment she made about him. Recall that Whitemoney recently said the actress should not have brought his matter into the discussion just because he said a man can have any woman with money.

According to him, it is clear that Victoria Inyama just attacked him to get on the trend list, and it is best for people to ignore things they do not agree with.

Reacting, Inyama simply wrote that she will keep using her platform to tackle society issues and help the average Nigerian.

