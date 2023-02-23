Leave God Out Of Your Fake Election Predictions – Pastor Anselm Madubuko

The Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church Lagos, Anselm Madubuko has come out to ask compromised prophets to desist from predicting the results of the coming presidential elections in anyone’s favour. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels ashamed to see several compromised prophets everywhere in the country lately, and he just hopes they can leave God out of their several untrue predictions.

His words,

WOW.