Lee Mason’s Suspension Is Nothing, Give Us The 2 Dropped Points Back – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to blast Lee Mason’s unacceptable failure to rule out Brentford’s equalizer against Arsenal on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his team ended the game with huge anger and disappointment because that was not human error, it was simply an official not understanding his job.

Arteta added that he will only be satisfied if the 2 dropped points are restored, which is clearly not going to happen.

His words, “We ended the game with a huge anger and disappointment because that wasn’t a human error.”

“That was a big, big, big, not understanding your job and that is not acceptable. Everybody makes errors and mistakes and we are part of that, me the first one. But that was something else. I wasn’t having it, the club wasn’t having it and I think it’s clear, the consequences of what happened.”

“That cost Arsenal two points and that’s not going to be restored. So we are going to have to find those two points somewhere else in the league.”

“I will only be satisfied if they give us the two points back which is not going to be the case.”

“I appreciate and I think they were really sincere, open and genuine apologies and explanations, which is really good. But it doesn’t take the fact that we have two less points than we should have on the table.”