    Leicester City Must Move On From The Harsh Result Vs Wolves – Lookman

    Sports

    Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has come out to say that it is a shame Leicester City did not get three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the entire team is very disappointed because Leicester dominated the game in the first and second half for larger periods.

    Lookman added that the Foxes have to think going forward because nothing can be done to change the underserved result.

    His words, “We are very disappointed and obviously, we dominated the game in the first and second half but it is now upon us going forward and putting this game behind us. It is not the result we wanted but we will keep on working,”

    “Our performance today [Sunday] was very good but it is a shame that we could not get the three points that I think we deserved.”

    “We need to keep our heads up and I would say in football, the games come quickly and were unfortunate today [Sunday] but we have got our next fixture coming and we need to put it right.”

