Leicester City Players Now Have A Trophy-Winning Mentality – Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has come out to say that the club can lift the Carabao Cup trophy this season. He recently revealed that the team’s FA Cup triumph last season has given the players the mentality to be trophy winners.

According to him, anything is achievable for Leicester City players right now because they are all confident of their abilities on the pitch.

Ndidi added that both Liverpool and Leicester have players missing ahead of the game, so there will be no excuses.

His words, “[Winning the FA Cup last season] gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing,”

“It is really possible. The confidence is here. When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group.”

“We’ve done it and we can still do it. We’ve done it before and we can do it. It all depends on us to actually be at our best in every single game.”

On Liverpool, “They’re the same as us because we’ll be having some players missing,”

“They also might have [some players missing], but it’s football. Sometimes you have players injured. It’s something you have to deal with, but for them also. It’s a game where we can get something out of it.”

“We’re going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there.”