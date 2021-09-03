Let’s Improve power infrastructure to improve our economies

Anambra State revenue has increased from about N10.4 billion in 2014 to N26.37 billion by 2019 and this is another 152 percent increase in the state’s IGR.

“Enabling environment and ease of doing business measures that have been implemented in Anambra state has seen it become one of the fastest growing manufacturing hubs in the country.” He said

“Nnewi which houses key local manufacturing companies including Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Tommy Tommy Industries, Chikason Group amongst others is evidence of the entrepreneurial ability of the Nigerian people and the drive that is possible but also importantly the enabling environment that states can create,” Osinbajo said.

The Managing Director of NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo disclosed that besides the industries, about a million households in Awka and its environs will benefit from improved power supply.

He explained that the project is one of the several transmission projects conceived under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) being implemented by NDPHC as part of the effort of the government of the Federation towards improving electricity transmission infrastructure in the country.